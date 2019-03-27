Powerball Passes $750 Million, Here Are Wednesday Night’s Numbers

Posted 11:18 pm, March 27, 2019, by

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is one of the largest jackpots in history. An estimated $768 million is on the line if there is a single winner.

Wednesday's numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, and the Powerball 12.

We stopped by the Valero gas station in South Abington Township near Clarks Summit because that was where a lucky lottery player won $1 million in the Powerball seven years ago.

Back in February of 2012, one ticket purchased there matched all five white balls but not the Powerball. In that drawing, the person who had all six numbers correct, a lottery player from Rhode Island, took home a $336 million jackpot.

The store in Lackawanna County was busy Wednesday leading up to the drawing. We're told roughly $7,000 worth of tickets were sold Wednesday alone.

One worker says customers are aware that this place has a bit of lucky lottery history on its side.

