Power Outage Delays Start of Penguins Game

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Wednesday night’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey game has been delayed due to a power outage at the arena in Luzerne County.

Power had been out at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre for hours.

It all happened as fans were lining up to see Wednesday night’s game between the Penguins and the Providence Bruins.

That game was supposed to start at 7:05.

Officials with the Penguins said power was restored just before 7 p.m. and the new start time will now be at 8:05 p.m.

