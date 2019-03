Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and officials in Luzerne County are hoping to spread awareness with an impressive display.

On Wednesday, 554 pinwheels were planted on the lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

The Child Advocacy Center says each one represents an abused child in the county who had the courage to seek help last year.

The display will be up throughout the month of April in Wilkes-Barre.