× Landmark Luncheonette Marking Milestone in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A family-owned business in Luzerne County has been creating sandwiches and smiles on faces for 70 years.

Bacon on the grill, sandwiches being made, and orders being taken — the way of life for Third Base Luncheonette on the corner of East 10th Street in Hazleton.

“David and Tina are the best. They make you feel at home as soon as you walk in,” Brian McBride said.

“This has been a family tradition since I was a kid when I went to the middle school across the street. We would come across the street and get candy,” Alonna Weaver recalled.

Third Base Luncheonette opened in March of 1949, started by Dave Minshinski’s parents. 70 years later, the name remains the same.

“When you are playing ball you are on third. Where’s the best place to eat? Home, you’re next place is third. That how it came up. My parents came up with that saying and it stuck ever since,” Dave Mishinski said.

Mishinki says over the years, he has seen customers come and go, but like any baseball player trying to score, they have to stop at the restaurant before heading home.

“First place they go, they’ll come here. They won’t go home, they’ll come here for something to eat then go home,” said Mishinski.

Loyal customers tell Newswatch 16 that Third Base provides that hometown feeling that is tough to get anywhere else.

“It is always, ‘Hello, how are you doing?’ They know all their customers and the customers know them and they love them,” McBride said.

“You can’t beat it. Everyone is so nice, and they make you feel right at home,” said Weaver.

“Take it one year at a time and everyone asks, ‘Dave, what are you going to do?’ and I say, ‘I am going to go until I can’t go anymore,’ and my customers make it a lot of fun,” Mishinski added.

The people at Third Base Luncheonette and their customers are looking forward to 70 more years of fun.