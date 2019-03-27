Lackawanna League boys All star basketball

Posted 6:56 pm, March 27, 2019, by

The top seniors from the Lackawanna League All Star game gathered for the boys All Star basketball game at Valley View.  In a close game, Blue team won 125-122 over Red.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.