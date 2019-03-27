Former Business Owner Sentenced on Hazardous Waste Charges Related to 2014 Fire

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business owner in Scranton is headed to prison.

Eric Spatt must spend at least 11 and a half months behind bars.

He illegally stored and disposed of thousands of gallons of chemicals at Scranton Cooperage.

The stuff was found after the place went up in flames in 2014.

Spatt pleaded guilty last year.

In addition to prison time, he must also pay $28,000 dollars in fines and restitution.

