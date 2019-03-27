Fire Levels Restaurant in Dunmore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A fire leveled a restaurant overnight in Lackawanna County.

It started just after 12:30 Wednesday morning at Serafina Restaurant on East Drinker Street in Dunmore.

Fire crews have been working for hours now.

The Italian restaurant was closed at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Police say Serafina Restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Power is shut off in this area as firefighters douse the flames here.

"All the streetlights were off and stuff and we were trying the light switches," said Phil Neville of Dunmore. "Wow, I didn't notice how bad it was."

There is no word on how this blaze began.

Fire officials do tell us a state police fire marshal will be investigating.

For now, East Drinker Street in Dunmore is closed from Flynn Street to Tigue Street and is expected to be that way all morning.

