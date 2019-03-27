× Creations of Courage at Williamsport YWCA

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you’re on the hunt for a new purse or bag, a group of volunteers in Williamsport may have just the thing you’re looking for — YWCA’s Creations of Courage.

Inside the YWCA in Williamsport, you’ll find a room filled with fabric. Every Wednesday for a few hours, a group of women comes together to sew.

“Right now, we are sewing handbags and little purses, big tote bags, the whole range of things,” said volunteer Linda Boose.

The handbags are called Creations of Courage and are sold to raise money for the YWCA, an idea Linda Boose brought to the Y over 10 years ago.

“I think we all have an obligation to give back and do things for the community and help in ways that use our talents.”

Since they started sewing about 10 years ago, the group has raised well over $10,000, selling the bags at craft fairs and inside the boutique at the YWCA.

The purses are made from donated fabric and cost anywhere between $10 and $40. 100 percent of the proceeds go to the YWCA.

“Once you really realize how much goes into them, how many hours, how much heart goes into each creation, it’s amazing to see that these women are willing to give of their time and their skill to support the individuals who benefit from our program,” said Anna Thompson, YWCA communications and development director.

“I think it’s important to give back to the community and I think that the best way to do that being a woman is to help other women’s organizations, at least for me,” volunteer Susanne Fry.

Volunteers at the YWCA are hoping to hold pop-up boutiques where they can sell more bags. Right now, they are looking for businesses that would like to participate. If you are interested and would like to learn more or would like to buy ones of these bags you can reach out to the YWCA in Williamsport at 570-322-4637.