Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

Posted 7:23 pm, March 27, 2019, by

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A convicted murderer in Schuylkill County has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Joshua Lukach of Pottsville for the stabbing death and robbery of John Brock.

Police say Lukach and another man killed Brock back in 2015 at Brock's home in Pottsville.

A jury convicted Lukach of second-degree murder earlier this month.

Another man, Shavinskin Thomas, was also charged with the deadly stabbing. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in 2017 and testified against Lukach in court.

1 Comment

