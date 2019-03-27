× Big Rush to Buy Powerball Tickets

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you’ve been paying attention, you know the Powerball jackpot is high. It stands at $750 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

We took a trip to Nelly’s Travel Plaza near Nuangola where we found many people buying Powerball tickets.

“I’m getting five tickets for my grandkids, one for each kid,” said Jack Reese.

“It would be nice. What do you do with all that money though?” said Larry Wentz.

When the lottery jackpot is this high, the travel plaza prepares for the extra customers.

“Because we know it’s going to be steady. It gives us something to do and we end up having an extra person on,” said manager Rhonda Wydra.

The travel plaza’s last winner was about six years ago. The employees there are hoping for another big winner this time.

“I’m not a gambler, myself. I never win anything, but some of our customers are extremely lucky and then win a lot,” Wydra said.

One man traveling through our area for work says he’s not as lucky.

“(I play) just for the thrill of thinking what would you do with all that money,” Wentz said.

But if this is his lucky, winning ticket he says he will spread the wealth.

“I would be giving away at least a million dollars a year for as many years as I could.”