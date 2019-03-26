Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a big repaving project on Interstate 81, too much dramatization, a request for news out of our viewing area, and a compliment for one of our reporters.
Talkback 16: Repaving 81, Dramatizing the News
-
Talkback 16: New Jobs, Newscasts, The Oscars
-
Talkback 16: Gillette Ad, Furloughed Federal Employees
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, New Year’s Wishes
-
Talkback 16: Trump, Good News, On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Talkback 16: Tobacco Ban in Prisons, Picking up Trash, Giraffe
-
-
Talkback 16: Roundabout Complaints
-
Talkback 16: Testing Truck Drivers, Backyard Visitor
-
Talkback 16: Police Shooting, PennDOT, Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Weekend Snowstorm
-
Talkback 16: Ending Daylight Saving Time, Adam’s New Wheelchair, Backyard Train
-
-
Talkback 16: Christmas, Trump, and the Government Shutdown
-
Talkback 16: Recreational Marijuana, New Sidewalks, Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Cats Rescued from Home, R. Kelly Accusers