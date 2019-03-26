Scranton Shooting Suspect in Custody

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted for a shooting in Scranton is behind bars.

Phillip Lynott, 20, of Scranton was charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot a teenager in the shoulder back in December at Hillside Manor on Scranton’s East Mountain.

According to police, Lynott and the boy were sending threatening messages to each other over social media. The teen went to Hillside Manor to confront Lynott, and Lynott shot him in the shoulder outside the building.

US Marshals arrested Lynott Tuesday morning at a home in Wayne County.

He is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail.

