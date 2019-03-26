× Scout Collecting Donations for Military Members Overseas

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young man in Luzerne County is using his Eagle Scout project to help the men and women in the military.

Christian Kosik is a senior at Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre. He is collecting items for care packages to send to our troops overseas.

He has donation boxes for non-perishable foods, games, and toiletries at places all over the Wyoming Valley.

Kosik tells Newswatch 16 he enlisted for the US Air Force and wanted to do what he could for other members of the military before leaving for active duty this summer.

“I figured why not do something that is going to impact my job, kind of. I just figured helping them as much as I can because I’m going to be experiencing it later on,” Kosik said.

Kosik is collecting donations until April 11 at the following locations in Luzerne County:

Landmark Bank in Wyoming

VFW Hall 283 in Kingston

AMVETS in Hanover Township

Nello’s Pizza in Wilkes-Barre Township

Serpico’s Pizza in Wilkes-Barre Township

Plains United Methodist Church in Plains Township