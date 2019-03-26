Road Work Ahead in Clinton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLEMINGTON, Pa. -- Now that the weather has started to break, drivers should expect to see more road work signs.

One of the many projects PennDOT began working on this week is in Clinton County.

Traffic slowed in front of Napa Auto Parts on Route 150 just outside of Lock Haven.

"That's all going to slow everything down, so now my drivers won't be able to get to my customers to deliver the parts as quickly," said owner Brian Toner.

Less than a mile away, another road project is underway. A flagger helps direct traffic as PennDOT employees work to replace a traffic signal at an intersection on Route 150, part of a $600,000 improvement project.

"It's an update to the new standard and it's going to have emergency preemption, which is an optical device that lets the signal know when emergency vehicles have to travel through the intersection," explained supervisor Michael Pase.

The new traffic signal will also have radar detection and a battery backup in case of emergency.

Along with the new traffic signal, PennDOT plans to install sidewalks, handicap ADA compliant curb ramps, and drainage improvements.

Later this year, PennDOT also plans to pave a portion of Hogan Boulevard just outside of Lock Haven.

"They are going to pave from Hogan Boulevard to Wendy's," said Pase.

PennDOT hopes to have the project in Flemington completed by the end of August.