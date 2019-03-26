Newswatch 16 at Northeast Pennsylvania Broadcasting Career Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some future broadcasters might have met their future co-workers in Luzerne County.

WVIA-TV near Pittston hosted the Northeast Pennsylvania Broadcasting Career Fair on Monday.

Newswatch 16's Chief Photographer Paul Kielbasa and Assistant Chief Corey Burns were there representing WNEP.

People interested in working in television and radio had the chance to learn more about the business, apply for open positions, and talk about any future openings at the job fair in Luzerne County.