NASCAR Plans Race Doubleheader in 2020 at Pocono Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO RACEWAY -- Changes are coming for the 2020 NASCAR season that will affect race fans at the Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR officials announced that big schedule change for the 2020 race season Tuesday afternoon.

The change will impact the schedule at Pocono Raceway and make some NASCAR history there -- two NASCAR races the same weekend.

That doubleheader race will take place at Pocono Raceway on June 27 and 28 in 2020.

NEWS: We will host a double-header race weekend in 2020, featuring two @NASCAR Cup Series races on back-to-back days, 6/28 and 6/27. For More Information: https://t.co/n7OEA9oKXa pic.twitter.com/kVpxcHMZMN — Pocono Raceway (@poconoraceway) March 26, 2019

Instead of two separate race weekends in June and July, Raceway officials say they will be merging both races into one doubleheader weekend, June 27 and 28.

"We are happy to say that we are not increasing the main event ticket pricing. What you paid for your Sunday Cup Race this year is what you're gonna pay for the Saturday/Sunday Cup Races next year. There is no increase," said Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO.

Igdalsky says people can either buy a Saturday ticket at normal price or a Sunday ticket at normal price.

Combo tickets will also be available, and children 12 and under are still free.

He says this is a positive change and that fans should expect a jam-packed weekend of fun.

"There is going to be events going on just like right now from Thursday through Sunday. There is going to be action on the track. The action won't change the environment. Festivities are not changing. We are increasing if anything," said Igdalsky.

However, fans and businesses nearby aren't on board with the change just yet.

Fans we spoke to say they are most upset about this change because it's going to break a lot of family traditions.

"I don't know. I kind of like it the way it is. It's a tradition. I've been doing this since I was little. It's a family thing to go to all the races," said James Woodard, Albrightsville.

"It will be sad, but if they are diehard followers, they will follow them everywhere they go," said Denise Scrobak, Albrightsville.

Workers at Harmony Beverage say they rely on the extra during the summer months.

"I mean, maybe it will bring more people in just one weekend and instead of two busy we will have just one super large one but I guess it is something we are just going to have to see," said Kelly Holman, Harmony Beverage.

That schedule change won't take place until the 2020 season.

Pocono Raceway officials expect tickets will go on sale in the fall.

In the meantime, the 2019 season will go on as scheduled with a NASCAR race in both June and July. The first race of the 2019 season is planned for Sunday, June 2, 2019.