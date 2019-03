× Man Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct After Alleged Assault at Youth Soccer Game

LAPORTE, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after an incident at a girls soccer game in Sullivan County.

State police say Lindsey Bennet became upset with the officiating of a game at Sullivan County High School in Laporte in September.

After being told to leave, Bennett allegedly grabbed the athletic director by the neck and threw him to the ground.