× LIVE! Railriders Coming To WNEP-TV

Meet The Railriders 2019

Tuesday, April 4th @ 7pm

WNEP2

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders will take a new swing at the Governor’s Cup with a whole new roster of athletes!

Join WNEP-TV on Tuesday, April 4th, LIVE! @ 7pm as we Meet The Railriders!, only on WNEP2.

You’ll get a chance to hear from the new Skipper, see how our roster shapes up and welcome the Railriders from the warmth of Spring Training. See the next major league talent, right here on WNEP! You’ll even get a little treat as we reminisce over the past 30 years of Baseball in Northeastern PA!

WNEP-TV Presents the 2019 Railriders’ Home Opener!

Then, on Thursday, April 11th, WNEP2 will once again play host to the LIVE Home Opener from PNC Field as the Railriders take on the Buffalo Bisons. See what’s new at the ballpark and get a look at your team in action.