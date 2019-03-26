Lackawanna League girls All Star Game

Kathleen Rose scored 17 points for the Blue Team, but Mid Valley's Emily Morano's 18 points lifted the Red to a 72-68 win over the Blue in the Lackawanna girls All Star Game at Forest City HS.
