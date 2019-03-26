CTC Students Get Hands-on Hot Rod Lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- High schoolers interested in automotive technology had the opportunity to play with a hot rod in Lackawanna County.

Universal Technical Institute stopped by the Career Technology Center in Scranton on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit was to get students to think about their future.

"I think a program like this will help me with my future to get me a good job, to get me the education I need to succeed in a very competitive workforce like the automotive world," said junior Jacob Nedo.

"They're understanding that it's not just turning wrenches anymore. They're going to be tomorrow's technicians, and there's a huge demand for technicians so UTI and other colleges can help them to the next step," said automotive instructor Bryan Peck.

Universal Technical Institute has 12 campuses across the country including one in the Philadelphia area.