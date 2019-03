Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ground was broken 37 years ago this week on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The memorial was completed in 1982.

When it was first conceived, the design was criticized. Now all these years later, millions of people visit the memorial every year.

They search the more than 58,000 names for loved ones who died in the war.

There are also smaller, mobile walls that tour the country. Mike Stevens found one On The Pennsylvania Road in the Poconos back in 2000.