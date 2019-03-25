Video Vault: Video Games Just a Fad?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pennsylvania will soon be home to a brand-new sports arena billed as the first of its kind in the entire western hemisphere.

"Fusion Arena" is an esports venue and will be the newest addition to the Philadelphia sports complex. It will serve as home base for the city's professional esports team.

An arena solely dedicated to video games is truly a sign of the times.

When video games first came out, many weren't sure if they were just a fad.

Newswatch 16's Selma Sayin reports from the year 1982 in this trip into the Video Vault.