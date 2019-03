× Spring Cleanup Underway at Monroe County Race Track

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Spring cleanup is underway at a race track in Monroe County.

Volunteers spent the day sprucing up Snydersville Raceway near Stroudsburg Sunday and painting the inside of the track.

It’s a dirt track with all different kinds of racing.

All of the volunteers are drivers who race there.

Saturday is opening day here in Monroe County.