Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola Becomes Yuengling's First MLB Brand Ambassador

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. and Philadelphia Phillies’ pitcher Aaron Nola are teaming up.

The collaboration announced Monday will make All-Star Nola one of the first active, MLB players to have a partnership with a beer brand.

“Yuengling holds a special spot in my heart,” said Aaron Nola. “I had my first Yuengling Lager after being drafted by Philadelphia and I haven’t looked back. The fact that America’s Oldest Brewery is family owned and operated is important to me as I value family over everything. I love cracking open a cold Yuengling whether it’s a day fishing with my dad and brother back in Louisiana or after a big game.”

Nola’s ambassadorship duties will include – personal appearances, fan meet & greets, special promotions, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Aaron into the Yuengling family,” said Wendy Yuengling, 6th generation daughter, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “This year marks our 190th anniversary as America’s Oldest Brewery, and our partnership with Aaron is one of the many ways we are celebrating the milestone this year. We can’t wait for the start of baseball season and to cheer Aaron and the Phillies on with a cold Yuengling beer.”

Yuengling has been a sponsor of the Philadelphia Phillies since 2017.

