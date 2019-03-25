Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola Becomes Yuengling’s First MLB Brand Ambassador

Posted 11:56 am, March 25, 2019, by and

Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola becomes Yuengling brand ambassador.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. and Philadelphia Phillies’ pitcher Aaron Nola are teaming up.

The collaboration announced Monday will make All-Star Nola one of the first active, MLB players to have a partnership with a beer brand.

Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola becomes Yuengling brand ambassador.

“Yuengling holds a special spot in my heart,” said Aaron Nola. “I had my first Yuengling Lager after being drafted by Philadelphia and I haven’t looked back. The fact that America’s Oldest Brewery is family owned and operated is important to me as I value family over everything. I love cracking open a cold Yuengling whether it’s a day fishing with my dad and brother back in Louisiana or after a big game.”

Nola’s ambassadorship duties will include – personal appearances, fan meet & greets, special promotions, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Aaron into the Yuengling family,” said Wendy Yuengling, 6th generation daughter, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “This year marks our 190th anniversary as America’s Oldest Brewery, and our partnership with Aaron is one of the many ways we are celebrating the milestone this year. We can’t wait for the start of baseball season and to cheer Aaron and the Phillies on with a cold Yuengling beer.”

Yuengling has been a sponsor of the Philadelphia Phillies since 2017.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.