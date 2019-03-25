× One Person Dies in Monroe County Crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Monroe County Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Business Route 209 and Route 33 near Stroudsburg.

State police say one vehicle slowed down to turn on Route 33 from Route 209 when it was rear-ended by a second vehicle before crossing the road hitting a third vehicle.

The passenger of the second vehicle, Susan Deremer, 70, was killed in the crash.

Officials haven’t said if anyone in the third vehicle or first vehicle were hurt here in Monroe County.