Mount Pocono Man Admits to Sex Trafficing, Drug Charges

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man from the Poconos pleaded guilty last week to being involved in sex trafficking in Monroe County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Jordan Capone, 24, of Mount Pocono admitted to being a gang member of the Black P-Stones, a street gang that engaged in sex trafficking and drug trafficking in the Stroudsburg area and the state of Maine.

Members of the conspiracy advertised prostitutes on websites, transported the prostitutes, and rented hotel and motel rooms for the purpose of having the women engage in commercial sex acts with customers.

Capone admitted to possessing and selling “molly,” a form of MDMA, between 2013 and 2017.

