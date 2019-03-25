Melting Snow Reveals Tons of Trash along Highways

Posted 5:34 pm, March 25, 2019, by

BARTONSVILLE, Pa. — A glass bottle and plastic bag drifts in the wind along Interstate 80 near Bartonsville. Not far from it, a giant pile of tires.

Drivers in the Poconos say they are tired of seeing all the trash.

“It’s pretty bad. It’s bad. I don’t know why people can’t just throw stuff out when they get home or in a proper receptacle,” said Keith Kennedy.

Last year, the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau hired a private company called “Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation,” to pick up garbage on Interstate 80 from the New Jersey toll up to the Interstate 380 split in Monroe County.

Officials say those crews started picking up trash last week and are working their way up the interstate.

“There is a lot of trash on the side of the roads that I do drive quite a bit. The Boy Scouts have to get going, I guess,” William Keys said.

“I saw someone picking up stuff today on the way out, so they are starting to pick stuff up,” Kennedy added.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 even though crews are just focusing on Interstates 80 and 380 right now, the hope is to add Route 33 later this year.

Newswatch 16 drove a few miles down Route 33 and found a children’s swimming pool, along with lots of plastic bottles and cans.

“It’s disgusting, not just on the interstates but even in town,” Barbara Strouse said.

If you would like to help “Pick Up the Poconos,” click here.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.