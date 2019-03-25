Main Bike World Closes, Another business Expected to Move In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- There are no customers inside Main Bike World in Kingston and the lights are off.

The owner of the building tells Newswatch 16 the shop closed earlier this month after two decades in business.

"He was a good guy. The service was good, no complaints. He did exactly what I wanted him to do. His prices wasn't bad," said James Patterson.

Bike riders like Patterson were shocked by the news.

"I didn't even know he was closed until you stopped me and asked me. I didn't."

"I'm very sad because I bought a couple bikes for my grandchildren as a last gift when their grandfather passed away, and they were very nice. They worked with me. They gave me discounts because they found out that my husband passed away," said Pat Lauver.

Kingston's mayor confirms that there are plans to move another business into this building, but he says he does not know what that other potential business is.

"Around here, everything is closing, and yeah, whatever comes in would be great. I would be nice to have another bike store, but whatever comes in," Lauver said.

For now, Patterson and others will be taking their bikes to other shops.

"Now, if I need some service done, I'm going to have to go over to Wilkes-Barre. This was convenient for me."

The owner of the building Main Bike World used to be in says that the lease for the business will start in the next couple months.