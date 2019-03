Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames tore through a home in Lackawanna County.

Fire officials say it started in the basement of the building on Arnolds Road in Greenfield Township near Jermyn around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 there was a lot of clutter in the house, and damage to the first floor made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze.

No was injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.