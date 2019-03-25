Fresh Fruits and Veggies at Scranton Food Pantry

Posted 4:23 pm, March 25, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nonperishable food items and canned goods are typical items in a food pantry, but new opportunities at the United Neighborhood Centers in Scranton, mean some fresher food.

The food pantry at the United Neighborhood Centers in downtown Scranton is expanding, now offering items fresher than what’s in a typical food pantry.

“I got my oranges, my carrots, and stuff here. It saves me money. I just went to the store and got some onions, and I was low on money, so come here to get my fruits and vegetables and bread,” said Henry Mack.

For the first time, the United Neighborhood Centers offers fresh fruits and vegetables for visitors who need a little extra help with groceries.

“It’s exciting because a lot of times at a food pantry you get things that preserve well and that’s a lot easier for a food pantry to hand out. Now, people can start cooking with fresh ingredients and it’s healthier,” said Gus Fahey, United Neighborhood Centers.

Every month, a new spice is introduced, and employees here offer a recipe to go with the spice of the month.

“So people can learn how to use paprika, or turmeric, some spices that we’re not necessarily used to using, but when combined with foods like lentils or beans, can really be terrific and a good part of a healthy diet.”

The fruit and veggie donations are from the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston, as well as local grocery stores like Schiff’s and Wegmans.

“We have local businesses contributing and then we have a larger food bank that’s committed to wiping out hunger in this community by 2025,” said Fahey.

Food pantry visitors say they look forward to cooking dinner with fresh fruits and veggies.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.