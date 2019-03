× Flames Destroy Garage, Damage Home in Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a garage and damaged a home early Monday morning in Luzerne County.

The garage caught fire just after 6 a.m. on Detweiler Lane in Foster Township.

Flames then spread to the home near White Haven.

The two people inside made it out of the home safely.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the caused of Monday’s morning fire here in Luzerne County.