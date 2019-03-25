$50M Esports Arena Coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A new sports arena, billed as the first of its kind in the entire Western Hemisphere, is being built right here in Pennsylvania.

Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Flyers, released renderings Monday of what will be known as “Fusion Arena.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce a venue like no other as we move forward with the next phase of development within the Philadelphia Sports Complex,” said Dave Scott, Chairman and CEO, Comcast Spectacor. “Fusion Arena gives esports fans a best-in-class venue to call home and be proud of. Beyond competitive gaming, it’s a stunning facility that will host a wide array of events.”

The 3,500-seat venue will be home to the Philadelphia Fusion Overwatch League franchise and feature unique seating experiences including two balcony bars, club seats with USB ports, flexible loge boxes and exclusive suites.

Construction on the $50M project is set to begin this summer and is expected to open to fans sometime in 2021.