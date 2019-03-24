Yoga with Goats at the Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- The farm and the yoga studio came to a brewery in Wayne County this weekend.

Yoga with goats was an hour-long event at Irving Cliff Brewery in Honesdale Sunday afternoon.

The goats were able to roam around while the instructor led people through a session of different poses.

Participants had to bring their own mats but not their own goat. They could enjoy some beverages as well.

"It's definitely something different to do on a Sunday afternoon. Beer, yoga, and goats, I guess it doesn't get better than that," said Lisa Conarton of Carbondale.

There were three sessions Sunday afternoon. Each person paid $20.