Three Men Accused of Using Counterfeit Cash

Posted 10:35 pm, March 24, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police arrested a trio accused of passing counterfeit money in Luzerne County.

Lahmel Cephas of Wilkes-Barre and Armani Allen and Dvine Allen, both from Brooklyn, New York, are charged after investigators say they went on a counterfeit spree in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township say the three men were arrested after using more than $600 in bogus $20 bills at Game Stop in the Wilkes Barre Township Marketplace Saturday afternoon.

The men were pulled over Saturday night, and officers say they found more than $2,000 in counterfeit bills.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.