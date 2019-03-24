Three Men Accused of Using Counterfeit Cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police arrested a trio accused of passing counterfeit money in Luzerne County.

Lahmel Cephas of Wilkes-Barre and Armani Allen and Dvine Allen, both from Brooklyn, New York, are charged after investigators say they went on a counterfeit spree in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township say the three men were arrested after using more than $600 in bogus $20 bills at Game Stop in the Wilkes Barre Township Marketplace Saturday afternoon.

The men were pulled over Saturday night, and officers say they found more than $2,000 in counterfeit bills.