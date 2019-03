Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- St. Patrick's Day celebrations continued this weekend.

Bands, floats, bagpipers, and even Philadelphia mummers marched down Main Street in Stroudsburg for the community's 41st annual parade.

The parade is traditionally held the Sunday after St. Patrick's Day.

Spectators lined the two-mile route Sunday afternoon.

The parade stepped off at the Stroudsburg High School and ended at the Dansbury Depot in East Stroudsburg.