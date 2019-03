Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Sneakerheads were in their shoe glory on Sunday near Wilkes-Barre.

That's where a local tech and sneaker company held an event focusing on shoes, fashion, and lifestyle.

The company, Upper Echelon, held the event at the Woodlands Inn and Resort in Plains Township as a way to bring exclusive brands to our area.

Vendors from New York, New Jersey, and parts of Pennsylvania took part in the event near Wilkes-Barre.