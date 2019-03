Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Luzerne County Sunday.

The new facility in Kingston is set to open officially in about a week.

People got to tour the place along Strauss Lane Sunday afternoon.

The new JCC will have more parking and accessibility for people with disabilities.

The former JCC on South River Street in Wilkes-Barre will be torn down.