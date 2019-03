× Q&A With Saquon Barkley Postponed

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Due to travel delays from the west coast, today’s event at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino with Saquon Barkley has been postponed.

The question and answer session hosted by WNEP-TV’s Jim Coles has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 28th.

All wristbands for the Saquon Barkley event will be honored on April 28th.