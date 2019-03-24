Pasta Dinner Benefits a High Schooler with Cancer

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A community came together to raise funds for a teen who is battling cancer.

Pasta with a Purpose was held at North Pocono High School Sunday afternoon.

People got their fill while taking in the sounds of the school's music department.

It's all a way to help out freshman Ellie Kloss who has been battling brain cancer, and while she focuses on chemo and other treatments, the community wanted to step in and do their part.

"Anybody who knows Ellie knows that she's a friend to all, so this is their way of giving back to somebody who is a giving person, and we cannot thank the community enough for all of the support and prayers," said Mandie Kloss, Ellie's mom.

Baskets were raffled off, and there was also a bake sale to help raise money for the freshman in Lackawanna County.

