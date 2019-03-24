Mini Golf in the Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It's almost time for people to start teeing up.

But until those greens dry out, we found some people putting their golfing skills to good use in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

The city's rotary club held its second All Fore Books mini golf event at the Osterhout Free Library on Franklin Street.

Friends and families enjoyed practicing their short game on 18 fun holes played around the library stacks.

"They're really enjoying it, both little kids and older kids, and we're in our 20s, and we're having a good time," said Jessica Sudano of Milford.

All of the money raised at this mini golf event will benefit the Osterhout's children's programs.