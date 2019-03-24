We'll head to the Lehigh Valley for a coyote hunt with Mike Huff, owner of Master Predator Hunting.
Master Predator Hunting
-
Early Bird Sports Expo Draws Crowd to Bloomsburg Fairgrounds
-
Crowds Head to ‘Great American Outdoor Show’ in Harrisburg
-
Diocese of Harrisburg Holds ‘Listening Session’ with Parishioners
-
Hunting Season Changes
-
Paralyzed 8-Year-Old Gifted New Hunting Gear to Replace His Stolen Equipment
-
-
Diocese of Harrisburg to Start Paying Abuse Victims
-
UPDATE: PA Game Commission Considers Saturday Opener for Deer Hunting
-
Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Remove Guns from 125 Stores Amid Declining Sales
-
9 Accused of Luring Bears so Dogs Could Attack Them in Graphic Videos
-
House Sends Guns Background Check Bill to the Senate with Bipartisan Support
-
-
‘Heavily Intoxicated’ Man Enters Wrong Home, Sleeps on Dog Bed with 150 Pound Mastiff
-
Japan Will Resume Commercial Whaling in 2019
-
State Police Looking for Two Men Who Fought with Game Commission Officer