In Your Neighborhood

Posted 4:31 am, March 24, 2019, by

K-9 Day at the J

If you love dogs, then be sure to go see K-9 Day at the J, Sunday, March 31 in Lackawanna County. The event will be at the Scranton JCC from 1 until 5 p.m. and will benefit local dog rescues in our community and programming at the JCC. Enjoy a basket raffle, doggie café, vendors of all kinds, micro-chipping and even adoptions. Admission is $15 at the door and includes a t-shirt and bandana for your pup.

Funfest Kickoff Concert

Great music and lots of fun! If that sounds like a good time, check out the Funfest Kickoff Concert, Sunday, March 31 in Luzerne County. The concert will be at Genetti Ballrooms from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m. and will benefit Funfest in Greater Hazleton. The event celebrates the return of the Poets, Northeast Pennsylvania’s most famous band. Tickets purchased by March 29 for the show are $15 or $20 at the door.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.