× In Your Neighborhood

K-9 Day at the J

If you love dogs, then be sure to go see K-9 Day at the J, Sunday, March 31 in Lackawanna County. The event will be at the Scranton JCC from 1 until 5 p.m. and will benefit local dog rescues in our community and programming at the JCC. Enjoy a basket raffle, doggie café, vendors of all kinds, micro-chipping and even adoptions. Admission is $15 at the door and includes a t-shirt and bandana for your pup.

Funfest Kickoff Concert

Great music and lots of fun! If that sounds like a good time, check out the Funfest Kickoff Concert, Sunday, March 31 in Luzerne County. The concert will be at Genetti Ballrooms from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m. and will benefit Funfest in Greater Hazleton. The event celebrates the return of the Poets, Northeast Pennsylvania’s most famous band. Tickets purchased by March 29 for the show are $15 or $20 at the door.