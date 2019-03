Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An event in the Poconos drew out those looking for ideas to spruce up their homes this spring.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions played host to the Greater Pocono Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend.

More than 150 vendors were represented at what they say is the largest home show in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The show put on by the Pocono Builders Association wrapped up Sunday afternoon in Monroe County.