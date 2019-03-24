Crews Battle Flames at Two Homes in Pittston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Firefighters were busy in Pittston early Sunday morning as two homes caught fire.

Officials say crews were called out to the place along Elizabeth Street around 6:30 a.m.

A photo posted to the City of Pittston Bureau of Fire's Facebook page shows the flames.

Crews say it was knocked down quickly.

While firefighters were putting out that fire on Elizabeth Street, additional crews were knocking down another fire in the city.

This one happened along North Main Street and sparked around 7 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured in either fire.

Investigators are looking into how both fires got started.