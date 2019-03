Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- Pro wrestlers battled it out on the mat in Lackawanna County.

St. Paddy's Day Brawl 2 in Archbald featured some heavy hits and for one special fan, a presentation of a replica championship belt.

Richard always turns out for these professional wrestling shows and wrestlers raised enough money to get the belt and some other memorabilia.

The wrestlers raised nearly $800 to give back to one of their biggest fans Saturday night in Lackawanna County.