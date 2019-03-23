Monroe County Cops Hit the Court

Posted 6:06 pm, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33PM, March 23, 2019

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officers hit the court Saturday in Monroe County but it might not be the type of court you'd expect.

It was for the fourth annual Together We Ball Cops vs Students at Pocono Mountain West in Tobyhanna Township.

Officers from Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department faced off against students from the high school.

"It creates a different look for us with the students and there the ones that were interacting with out in the community and I'm trying to get the community to come in and take part and be a part of it," said Jason Wile.

All the proceeds from the game will go to the Leo Club at the high school in Monroe County.

