Marking 52 Years Since Scranton Man Died in the Line of Duty

Posted 5:53 pm, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, March 23, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Saturday marked 52 years since the death of Lance Corporal Jimmy Reddington.

Reddington was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1967.

Family and friends came out to the Cathedral Cemetary on Oram Street to honor the late veteran who was 19 years old when he died in the line of duty.

Fellow Marines make the trip from all over the country every year, including one serviceman who served with Reddington when he was killed.

"He was proud where he grew up, he talked about Scranton and how important it was to him and that meant a lot to all of us wherever you were from but he was extremely proud and he was dedicated to what he was doing," said Brad Varney.

The Marines will come back to Cpl. Reddington's grave in Scranton around Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Christmas.

