Luzerne County Students Relay to Heat Homes

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Students at a university in Luzerne County spent their Saturday helping families heat their homes.

The Wilkes University biology club held the annual 100 Mile Relay for Heat.

Runners started at 6 a.m. at Kirby Park and ran in four-mile segments until reaching 100 miles.

Runners were sponsored by members of the community. One runner said his wife wanted to give back to the community.

“She suggested that maybe we could try to raise money for that and we thought that well running 100 miles in the middle of winter was crazy enough, it’s the right thing for us to do,” said Dr. William Terzaghi, Wilkes University biology club advisor.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Commission for Economic Opportunity’s Martin Luther King Fuel Fund.

The money is used to help end the home heating crisis for residents in Luzerne County.