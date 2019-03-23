The Scranton JCC is hosting "K9 Day at the J" on March 31, 2019 from 1-5pm. There will be a variety of events for you and your furry friend including fashion shows, doggie cafe, adoptable dogs, rabies vaccinations and 30 vendors! Proceeds help support the JCC and local dog rescues.
Good Morning PA – K9 Day at the J
-
Final Send-Off for Jewish Community Center in Wilkes-Barre
-
Yoga and Pups in Kingston
-
Dog Rescued from Icy Creek in Sullivan County
-
California Puts Restrictions on Pet Stores
-
Starving Dogs Discovered, Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty
-
-
16 To The Rescue: Mimi
-
Army Vet Reunited with Military Dog
-
16 To The Rescue: Corona and Bonnie
-
Officer Barclay Adopts Dog She Helped Rescue in Carbon County
-
‘They Just Disappeared’ – Dogs Disappear Down Dry Well
-
-
Dogs From Turkey Saved by Area Rescue Groups
-
Dog left in freezing car while owner goes skiing
-
Blind Runner, Guide Dog Trio Makes History in NYC Half Marathon