Fire Officials: Careless Smoking Caused House Fire in Monroe County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews say careless smoking caused a home to go up in flames Saturday night in Monroe County.
Fire officials say the flames broke out just after 8 p.m. at the home along Maple Terrace near Saylorsburg.
According to officials, the homeowner made it out safely but the home is considered a total loss.
Two cars were also damaged by the fire in Monroe County.
40.871661 -75.352878
natmat250
Health insurance can deny coverage based on smoking tendencies right? This fire was a drain on public services as well. This is one of those fires that was avoidable.