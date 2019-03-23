Fire Officials: Careless Smoking Caused House Fire in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews say careless smoking caused a home to go up in flames Saturday night in Monroe County.

Fire officials say the flames broke out just after 8 p.m. at the home along Maple Terrace near Saylorsburg.

According to officials, the homeowner made it out safely but the home is considered a total loss.

Two cars were also damaged by the fire in Monroe County.