Fire Officials: Careless Smoking Caused House Fire in Monroe County

Posted 10:55 pm, March 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, March 23, 2019

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews say careless smoking caused a home to go up in flames Saturday night in Monroe County.

Fire officials say the flames broke out just after 8 p.m. at the home along Maple Terrace near Saylorsburg.

According to officials, the homeowner made it out safely but the home is considered a total loss.

Two cars were also damaged by the fire in Monroe County.

1 Comment

